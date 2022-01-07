4 Bedroom Home in Ladue - $1,199,000

Amazing value in Ladue and a perfect location! Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, this lovely home is ready for the next owners to move in and enjoy! Enter the gracious foyer which opens into the dining room, kitchen and vaulted hearth room, all with beautiful hardwood floors. The well designed gourmet kitchen features granite counters, high-end appliances including beverage refrigerator, convenient built in breakfast room table, vegetable sink, and wet bar. Adjoining the hearth room is a the vaulted great room with a second wet bar. The main floor master is bright, inviting, and has its own private fireplace, but the new master bath is the show stopper with double vanities, walk in shower with subway tile and soaking tub. Plus generous sized his and hers custom closets! Upstairs there is a second master suite, 2 additional bedrooms and hall bath. The professionally finished lower level adds space for kids and adults alike! Lastly, relax by the adorable lap pool on those hot days!