4 Bedroom Home in Ladue - $1,249,000

Another new custom home opportunity by Dominion Homes in Fieldcrest Subdivision. 11th new home of what will eventually be 14 new homes. Located in a prime location at the very heart of Ladue within a walking distance to fine dinning, Conway Elementary, Ladue Middle & High School. Buyers able to pick finishes and customize to their preference. Top of the line finishes to include: Custom 42" white cabinets w/ crown molding, SS appliances w/ a 42" built-in Refrigerator, quartz countertops/center island/backsplash in kitchen, egress windows in walk-out basement, 3 car side entry garage, Deck & so much more. Easy access to private schools, Parks, Frontenac Mall, Ladue Boutiques/shops, Highways 40, 170 and the airport. Low HOA fees and low maintenance living. Property backs Clayton Road.