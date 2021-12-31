Another new custom home opportunity by Dominion Homes in Fieldcrest Subdivision. 11th new home of what will eventually be 14 new homes. Located in a prime location at the very heart of Ladue within a walking distance to fine dinning, Conway Elementary, Ladue Middle & High School. Buyers able to pick finishes and customize to their preference. Top of the line finishes to include: Custom 42" white cabinets w/ crown molding, stainless appliances, Quartz countertops/center island/backsplash in kitchen,Egress windows in walk-out basement, 3 car side entry garage, Deck & so much more. Easy access to private schools, Parks, Frontenac Mall, Ladue Boutiques/shops, Highways 40, 170 and the airport. Low HOA fees and low maintenance living. Property backs Clayton Rd.
4 Bedroom Home in Ladue - $1,249,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officials have until Feb. 1 to respond with a plan to reopen the tourist trolley by June 1
Missouri’s governor has often tangled with news outlets over coverage he doesn’t like.
Federal agents agreed to rare interviews in advance of the sentencing of Gerald Fitzgerald Hunter next month to discuss the investigation, and the dangers of fentanyl.
Ray Tate, 40, of Kentucky, was arrested after multiple shootings, carjackings and robberies in Missouri and Illinois, police said.
Lawsuit targets election lies in The Gateway Pundit.
He had been special assistant with Redbirds until 2020.
We always said his life story was a movie. Well, now it is one.
Looking for omicron variant in sewage, Missouri scientists find ‘a lot more positives’ than expected
The variant was in nearly a quarter of ‘sewersheds’ across Missouri. It could be even more widespread than that, but delta variant remains majority.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said the guidance is in keeping with growing evidence that people with the coronavirus are most infectious in the two days before and three days after symptoms develop.
The 1940s two-story cottage style home set on a slight hill with its wide welcoming porch spoke to them.