4 Bedroom Home in Ladue - $1,249,000

Exciting Opportunity to own a custom built new home located on a private lane with only fourteen homes in the heart of Ladue within walking distance of schools, boutique shops & easy access to Highways. Approximately 1/2 acre lot, 3,311 sq/ft spacious story and a half home with 4 Bedrooms, 3 full Baths & Powder Room. Gourmet kitchen w/stainless appliances, center island, granite counters opens to Breakfast Room & Living Room w/fireplace. Master Suite boasts 2 walk-in closets & spa-like Bath w/Carrera marble tops & floor, raised vanities, under-cabinet lighting. Second floor features 3 bedrooms & 2 Baths each w/raised vanities, quartz tops and under-mounted porcelain sinks. Side entry 3 car garage, heated, 11' ceiling height, 8' insulated garage doors. Maintenance free exterior "James Hardy" cement board siding, limestone to bottom of windows skirting the entire house. Optional finished 2,180 sq/ft, deep pour Lower Level. Inground sprinkler system. Fall completion...Grand Opening Soon.