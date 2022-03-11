4 Bedroom Home in Ladue - $1,349,000

Another custom home opportunity by Dominion Homes in Fieldcrest Subdivision. Located in a prime location at the very heart of Ladue within a walking distance to fine dinning, Conway Elem, Ladue Middle & High Schools. Additional 1,000sqft finished space in basement to feature a full bath, bedrm & rec. room. Buyers able to pick luxury finishes and customize to their preference. Whole house is energy efficient w/ R-49 fiberglass attic insulation and R-27 ratings in the walls. Top of the line finishes to include: Custom 42" white cabinets w/ crown, SS appliances w/ a 42" built-in Refrigerator, quartz countertops/center island/backsplash in kitchen, 10' ceiling on main flr & 9' ceiling on 2nd flr, stained car siding front porch ceiling, gas fireplace, 9' deep pour walk-out basement w/ egress window,3 car side entry garage, Deck. Easy access to private schools, Parks, Frontenac Mall, Ladue Boutiques/shops & Highways 40,170 & airport. Main flr & 2nd flr laundry. Property backs Clayton Road.