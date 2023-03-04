Rare opportunity for low-maintenance living in desirable Ladue location! This stunning home features an open floor plan w/ top of the line finishes & natural light throughout. The chef's kitchen features quartz countertops, walk-in pantry, Butlers Panty that leads to Dining Rm, large center island & breakfast nook; all opening to inviting 2-story Living Rm w/ fireplace. The expansive main flr primary suite features a luxurious bathrm ft. 2 walk-in closets, oversized shower, double sinks, & separate tub. A light-filled office, powder rm, & laundry rm complete the main floor. Upstairs you will find 2 BRs separated by a Jack & Jill bath along w/ a versatile bonus room. The LL boasts 1,500+SF of living space w/ a huge rec room, 4th BR, full bath, exercise room & ample storage. The home backs to common ground, providing beautiful park-like surroundings. The layout, incredible features, attached 2-car garage, along w/HOA perks like landscaping & snow removal make this home truly special.