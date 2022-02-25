4 Bedroom Home in Ladue - $1,450,000

Welcome to this stately home in the heart of Ladue, built by Milton in 2003. Gorgeous hardwood floors greet you in the foyer and continue into the study detailed with wainscoting and bar. Find hardwood floors and floor-to-ceiling windows in the expansive dining room. The chef's kitchen opens to a bright breakfast room and a hearth with a gas fireplace and built-ins. Both provide access to the backyard patio. Don't miss the Dacor double ovens, Bosh dishwasher, center island with room for 4, granite countertops, and custom cabinets. The additional office could be converted to a laundry room if desired. Completing the main floor is a bedroom suite with 2 walk-in closets, Kohler soaking tub, marble floor and countertops. Upstairs, you will find 3 more bedrooms, 2 baths, and a cedar closet. A large finished area, an office, fitness room, rec room, and additional full bath is a dream lower level. Private backyard includes generator and inground sprinkler system. 3-car garage. A must-see!