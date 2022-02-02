This gorgeous 4 BR, 3 1/2 BA home is beautifully renovated to fit today’s lifestyle. The 1st floor offers lovely formal living & dining rooms plus a delightful sunroom or office. The updated kitchen has a large center island, granite counters, stylish backsplash, new appliances (including Wolf stove) & a breakfast bar and it opens to the fabulous family room with fireplace, built in bookcases and space for casual dining. Upstairs you will be thrilled with the primary bedroom suite which has a coffered ceiling, tons of closet space and a newly added full size laundry. The primary bath is incredible- custom cabinets, double sinks, oversized shower & separate tub, heated floors & private toilet area. 3 addtl bedrooms and 2 addtl full baths complete the 2nd floor. LL has a terrific office/family room & tons of storage. Other updates include new windows (see agent remarks), new HVAC units, new hot water heaters, gutters replaced, backyard regraded & landscaped, new front walk & much more!
4 Bedroom Home in Ladue - $1,450,000
