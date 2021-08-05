4 Bedroom Home in Ladue - $2,249,000

This newly built home in highly sought-after Ladue is on a private cul-de-sac street. Main floor master suite with coffered ceiling, luxury master bath with a free-standing tub, a large custom marble shower, heated floors, and a huge walk-in closet. High-end kitchen with breakfast room, large center island with storage and seating, Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, walk-in pantry, and a separate wet bar area with an ice maker and wine/beverage center. The kitchen opens freely to a wonderful family room with 12' box-beam ceiling, stone fireplace, & built-in bookcases. Separate dining room and office with custom built-in bookcases. Family foyer area off of the oversized 3-car garage side entry has built-in cubbies and flows freely to an oversized laundry/activity/craft room with built-in desk. Second floor has 3 beds and 3 full baths with walk-in closets. Outdoor living areas include a 10' x 41' front porch and a 20' x24' covered rear patio with a stone fireplace and stained vaulted ceiling.