Located in one of the most prestigious lanes in Ladue, this 7500 sq. ft home originally designed by Jamieson & Spearl is perfectly poised on 2.384 acres blending stunning architectural details and updates for today's living. The circular entry hall immediately takes your focus to the light filled glass great room with 12'ceilings in addition to the formal dining room and living room/music room with fireplace and French doors to private terrace with views of the meditation garden and expansive grounds. Charming wood paneled study with built ins & fireplace and an updated kitchen/breakfast room including a large center island and top of the line appliances with easy access to the outside. The elegant staircase with landing gracefully ascends to the second floor where you will find the outstanding master suite with his/her bathrooms/closets and gas fireplace. 3 other bedrooms and two full baths with terrific closets/dressing room. Great 3rd floor and garage w/apt. Partial finished LL
4 Bedroom Home in Ladue - $2,595,000
