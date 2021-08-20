4 Bedroom Home in Ladue - $549,000

Come see this charming house in Ladue! Located in a fantastic Neighborhood across from Tilles Park and in Reed School! This updated 4 bed 2 bath house is a total jewel. The renovated kitchen has Carrera marble countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Stylish living room, dining room, family room, two bedrooms and full bath complete the first floor. Two additional bedrooms on the second-floor with a full bath and three large walk in closets. House additionally has a partially finished lower level, back deck, charming brick patio and wonderful backyard. This house is a must see! Please allow at least 2 hours notice to show, house is occupied.