4 Bedroom Home in Ladue - $599,000

Charming Lane with cul de sac off Litzsinger Road. This 1.1 acre wooded property backs to Tilles Park. The walking trails, playgrounds, picnic areas and of course Winter Wonderland lights are right in your own back yard. Great location. Very private, peaceful setting, yet close to Highways, Restaurants and Shopping. Ladue Schools. Water drainage issues in heavy rains and Two sinkholes on property. Property is being sold in its current condition, with Seller to make no repairs.