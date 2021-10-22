 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Ladue - $599,000

4 Bedroom Home in Ladue - $599,000

4 Bedroom Home in Ladue - $599,000

Charming Lane with cul de sac off Litzsinger Road. This 1.1 acre wooded property backs to Tilles Park. The walking trails, playgrounds, picnic areas and of course Winter Wonderland lights are right in your own back yard. Great location. Very private, peaceful setting, yet close to Highways, Restaurants and Shopping. Ladue Schools. Water drainage issues in heavy rains and Two sinkholes on property. Property is being sold in its current condition, with Seller to make no repairs.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News