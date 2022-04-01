4 Bedroom Home in Ladue - $650,000

Wonderful opportunity to live on Deer Creek Woods in Ladue! This light-filled home has a traditional center hall w/living room w/wood burning fireplace, dining room, wood-paneled office/family room, eat-in kitchen, powder room, breezeway and mudroom. Second floor (hardwood under carpeting) features 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master bedroom opens to large open-air sun porch which could become a spacious master suite. Level lot with side entry 2car garage and brick patio. Lots of space to expand the house footprint as many others have done on this private street. Many maintenance updates including newer windows; house roof replaced in 2012 w/30 year architectural shingles (garage roof replaced circa 2010), hot water heater replaced in 2016, gutter guards added in 2018 and updated electrical panel in 2021. Easy access to downtown, BJC complex, Clayton & airport. Enjoy Tilles Park next door! Property being sold "as is", sellers to make no repairs nor provide concession for repairs.