Price Adjusted! This beautiful home sits among the trees at the end of Clerbrook Lane. Ready for a new chapter to begin, a new owner can add their own updates and decorating touches overtime or all at once. The spacious first floor includes an entry foyer, formal living room, den with fireplace, formal dining room, family room with fireplace, and a very large sunroom (looking out on the patio and trees), plus a half bath and kitchen. Upstairs there are four bedrooms (including a master suite) and a second full bath. The large basement has tall ceilings if someone would want to finish it off. Located at the tip of the cul de sac, it is so peaceful, yet the home is located just minutes from so many things.
4 Bedroom Home in Ladue - $699,000
