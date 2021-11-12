This beautiful home sits among the trees at the end of Clerbrook Lane. Ready for a new chapter to begin, a new owner can add their own updates and decorating touches overtime or all at once. The spacious first floor includes an entry foyer, formal living room, den with fireplace, formal dining room, family room with fireplace, and a very large sunroom (looking out on the patio and trees), plus a half bath and kitchen. Upstairs there are four bedrooms (including a master suite) and a second full bath. The large basement has tall ceilings if someone would want to finish it off. Located at the tip of the cul de sac, it is so peaceful, yet the home is located just minutes from so many things.
4 Bedroom Home in Ladue - $749,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sabrina Dunigan’s five children, all younger than 10, died in the apartment fire Aug. 6.
Cardinals Hall of Fame manager says games won't be shortened unless more strikes are thrown--or called. The game "is about as bad as I've ever seen it.'
San Francisco claims Dean on waivers. Williams, Moroff outrighted to Memphis.
Police have been hesitant to publicly call the killings the work of a serial killer, but allegations leave no doubt that that's how they view Reed.
The longtime sports reporter told St. Louis police that about 2 p.m. Wednesday, he parked in the Chaifetz lot at 1 South Compton Avenue.
Skip’s in: Cardinals hiring Schumaker as bench coach, bringing back admired leadoff hitter for Marmol’s staff
Schumaker, last with San Diego as bench coach and associate manager, will return to the club that drafted him, reuniting with close friends.
Bush said she spoke to President Joe Biden before Friday's vote.
'The Year of the Shortstop': With top-tier talent available, could even pitching 'prioritizing' Cardinals be in play?
Cardinals are shopping for a starter, but a Fab Five could be the best collection of free-agent contemporary shortstops, and clubs are thinking creatively to make room.
Shildt ranks top-three for votes for NL Manager of the Year; Cardinals outfielder Carlson cracks ROY top three
Shildt received votes for highest honor given a manager in all 4 seasons he was manager of the Cardinals, including 2018, when he took over midseason.
Just for starters: As they shop for rotation upgrade, Cardinals discuss, debate bringing Reyes, Hicks into mix
After last season's innings shortfall, Mozeliak says club would like to add a 150-innings starter and may get creative with rotation.