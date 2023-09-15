Beautiful 1.3 acre lot with a private secluded feel and stunning view from the back deck. Location is fantastic! Close to highways, hospitals, upscale shopping, restaurants & more. Brentwood and Clayton are only about a five minute drive away, and downtown St. Louis is about a 15 minute drive. Many custom-built, multi-million dollar homes in this area and you can now add your stamp to this beautiful landscape. Currently there is a modern style ranch with 1615 square feet, main floor has exposed beams, an open dining, living room combo, updated kitchen and hall bath, 2 hall bedrooms and main floor en-suite. Basement is an additional 950 Square feet, with large family room and bedroom/bath plus 2 sets of French doors leading out to multi tiered private back yard. Home is livable but ultimately is a perfect tear-down candidate. Unique lot with lots of possibilities.