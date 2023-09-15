Beautiful 1.3 acre lot with a private secluded feel and stunning view from the back deck. Location is fantastic! Close to highways, hospitals, upscale shopping, restaurants & more. Brentwood and Clayton are only about a five minute drive away, and downtown St. Louis is about a 15 minute drive. Many custom-built, multi-million dollar homes in this area and you can now add your stamp to this beautiful landscape. Currently there is a modern style ranch with 1615 square feet, main floor has exposed beams, an open dining, living room combo, updated kitchen and hall bath, 2 hall bedrooms and main floor en-suite. Basement is an additional 950 Square feet, with large family room and bedroom/bath plus 2 sets of French doors leading out to multi tiered private back yard. Home is livable but ultimately is a perfect tear-down candidate. Unique lot with lots of possibilities.
4 Bedroom Home in Ladue - $750,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police were chasing a car moments before it crashed into a vacant house here last week, killing all three teen boys inside, authorities said Monday.
Marissa Politte was killed in October 2020 by a driver who huffed Whip-It! gas shortly before the crash.
Here's a guide to more than 50 fall events happening across the St. Louis area.
Columnist Bill McClellan writes: A major problem facing downtown can be summed up in two words — and they’re not “Tishaura Jones.” They’re “wo…
‘All they did was just leave her in a room.’ Kat Dunkus went to Mercy St. Louis with chest pains and was put in a behavioral health unit. Work…