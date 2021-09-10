Come see this beautifully maintained all brick ranch home in an amazing location in Ladue! Step into the formal living and dining spaces that overlook the expansive front lawn and circle driveway featuring gleaming hardwood floors & a wood burning fireplace. Entertain your guests in the spacious kitchen featuring vaulted ceilings, a wall of windows that overlook the back private patio and landscape, center island, planning desk and tons of custom cabinetry for storage. Adjacent to the kitchen is a lovely family room with fireplace, built in bookshelves and vaulted beamed ceiling. The large master retreat includes a gorgeous sitting area that also overlooks and walks out to a private back yard space for morning coffee, including his and her closets and well appointed master bath. This home has three additional bedrooms & a lower level rec room. Multiple updates have been made to this home while in the current owners tenure. Please see list of improvements. It's a must see!
4 Bedroom Home in Ladue - $849,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Only five cases of the mu variant have been detected through sequencing of samples in Missouri, state health officials say.
"I’ve spoken to a number of large downtown employers who have indicated they are going to seriously consider not renewing leases," Coatar said Wednesday.
One person was fatally shot and another person was in critical condition after the early morning incident.
Crushed: Cardinals blow four-run lead in ninth as Vogelbach's walk-off grand slam sends Brewers to 6-5 win
Veteran lefty Lester had a chance to go to 2-0 on the road trip and the Cardinals were two outs from claiming a second series vs. a team ahead of them in the standings.
Has pitcher friendly Busch Stadium become a competitive disadvantage for offense? Cardinals are wondering
Cardinals have 96 homers, a top-10 offense everywhere but St. Louis, prompting questions about 'what's changed at Busch' and what club can change about Busch.
Kory R. Schulein spent years downloading child porn and was a moderator on a dark web site dedicated to child exploitation.
Kyle J. Vandermolen of St. Charles was charged Sept. 1 with one felony count of invasion of privacy.
The billionaire businessman and NFL football team owner has asked the state high court to halt a judge's order for details on his net worth.
Grand Celebration: Wainwright schools Brewers, Molina slams homer as Cardinals romp 15-4 in dynamic duo's 300th start
There was also a first: Arenado hits two of Cardinals' six homers against Milwaukee for his 21st multi-homer game, his first since coming to St. Louis.
Natalia Jacquemin told a responding officer, "I just wanted him to rest in peace," charges said. The boy survived the attack.