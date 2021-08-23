Come see this beautifully maintained all brick ranch home in an amazing location in Ladue! Step into the formal living and dining spaces that overlook the expansive front lawn and circle driveway featuring gleaming hardwood floors & a wood burning fireplace. Entertain your guests in the spacious kitchen featuring vaulted ceilings, a wall of windows that overlook the back private patio and landscape, center island, planning desk and tons of custom cabinetry for storage. Adjacent to the kitchen is a lovely family room with fireplace, built in bookshelves and vaulted beamed ceiling. The large master retreat includes a gorgeous sitting area that also overlooks and walks out to a private back yard space for morning coffee, including his and her closets and well appointed master bath. This home has three additional bedrooms & a lower level rec room. Multiple updates have been made to this home while in the current owners tenure. Please see list of improvements. It's a must see!
4 Bedroom Home in Ladue - $875,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Neither she nor her husband, who served as U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler’s press secretary, had been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Sabrina Dunigan's children died Aug. 6 in a predawn apartment fire, its cause still undetermined.
Following the Taliban victory, local officials say as many as 1,000 new Afghan refugees could be resettled in the St. Louis area.
Former Cardinals second baseman has been among many players on injured list, but Milwaukee doesn't skip a beat with replacements.
Next week, you’ll be able to buy alcohol at 6 a.m. on Sundays.
Staunton schools will reopen Aug. 30 for anyone not under a quarantine order.
Thomas Emmons' residency became a topic of discussion after he voted with the School Board majority to keep the district's mask-optional policy.
The restaurant featuring dishes cooked on Weber's iconic kettle grill opened in 2016.
Missouri also announced that those with compromised immune systems are cleared to get COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.
Judge Ellen "Nellie" Ribaudo's order came Thursday after a brief hearing at which lawyers arguing over the validity of the county's July 26 mask mandate reported they had failed to compromise.