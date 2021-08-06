 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Ladue - $898,000

4 Bedroom Home in Ladue - $898,000

4 Bedroom Home in Ladue - $898,000

Come see this beautifully maintained all brick ranch home in an amazing location in Ladue! Step into the formal living and dining spaces that overlook the expansive front lawn and circle driveway featuring gleaming hardwood floors & a wood burning fireplace. Entertain your guests in the spacious kitchen featuring vaulted ceilings, a wall of windows that overlook the back private patio and landscape, center island, planning desk and tons of custom cabinetry for storage. Adjacent to the kitchen is a lovely family room with fireplace, built in bookshelves and vaulted beamed ceiling. The large master retreat includes a gorgeous sitting area that also overlooks and walks out to a private back yard space for morning coffee, including his and her closets and well appointed master bath. This home has three additional bedrooms & a lower level rec room. Multiple updates have been made to this home while in the current owners tenure. Please see list of improvements. It's a must see!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

Blues News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

Trending stories