Come see this beautifully maintained all brick ranch home in an amazing location in Ladue! Step into the formal living and dining spaces that overlook the expansive front lawn and circle driveway featuring gleaming hardwood floors & a wood burning fireplace. Entertain your guests in the spacious kitchen featuring vaulted ceilings, a wall of windows that overlook the back private patio and landscape, center island, planning desk and tons of custom cabinetry for storage. Adjacent to the kitchen is a lovely family room with fireplace, built in bookshelves and vaulted beamed ceiling. The large master retreat includes a gorgeous sitting area that also overlooks and walks out to a private back yard space for morning coffee, including his and her closets and well appointed master bath. This home has three additional bedrooms & a lower level rec room. Multiple updates have been made to this home while in the current owners tenure. Please see list of improvements. It's a must see!
4 Bedroom Home in Ladue - $898,000
