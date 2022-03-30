4 Bedroom Home in Ladue - $899,900

Beautiful double bay windows welcome you to this Ladue home in sought after Willow Hill. Hardwood floors, plantation shutters & stylish décor! Center hall floorplan opens to the living room, bright den w/ 3 sides of windows & vaulted ceiling, & dining room. Large main floor family room w/ fireplace & built-ins opens to the updated & expanded kitchen addition. Inviting kitchen w/ fresh/bright white custom cabinetry, subway tile backsplash, granite counters, 2 dishwashers, stainless appliances, double ovens, built-in microwave & refrigerator, breakfast area & large center island. Also features a beverage bar area w/ glass front cabinets, sink and beverage refrigerator. Sliding glass doors from the kitchen lead to the new flagstone patio & freshly landscaped yard. Upstairs there is a primary suite w/ full bath & 3 additional bedrooms & full bath. The walk-out lower level rec space, laundry room, & half bath are clean, light & offer extra living space. Desirable & quiet interior lot.