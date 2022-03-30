Beautiful double bay windows welcome you to this Ladue home in sought after Willow Hill. Hardwood floors, plantation shutters & stylish décor! Center hall floorplan opens to the living room, bright den w/ 3 sides of windows & vaulted ceiling, & dining room. Large main floor family room w/ fireplace & built-ins opens to the updated & expanded kitchen addition. Inviting kitchen w/ fresh/bright white custom cabinetry, subway tile backsplash, granite counters, 2 dishwashers, stainless appliances, double ovens, built-in microwave & refrigerator, breakfast area & large center island. Also features a beverage bar area w/ glass front cabinets, sink and beverage refrigerator. Sliding glass doors from the kitchen lead to the new flagstone patio & freshly landscaped yard. Upstairs there is a primary suite w/ full bath & 3 additional bedrooms & full bath. The walk-out lower level rec space, laundry room, & half bath are clean, light & offer extra living space. Desirable & quiet interior lot.
4 Bedroom Home in Ladue - $899,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police said Paris Harvey, 12, shot and killed Kuaron Harvey, 14, and then shot herself. Family members believe the deaths were accidental.
Tyre Sampson, 14, on Thursday fell from the Orlando Free Fall ride that opened last year.
St. Louis icon Albert Pujols is set to sign as a free agent with his original MLB team.
Latest population estimates show St. Louis metro area losing ground, the city dropping below 300,000
And in an unexpected and worrying sign, the region entered a “demographic winter,” as the number of deaths outpaced births.
BenFred: Molina starts final season with Cardinals by gifting coaches and clubhouse staffers custom suits
“I don’t think it’s ever been done, and I’ve been doing this 30 years,” Torrellas said.
Democrat Scott Sifton drops out of the race, and endorses Trudy Busch Valentine.
St. Louis officials said they were unaware a vendor was going to sell delta-8 products at Soulard Market.
Catholic high school teachers began negotiating with Archdiocese of St. Louis in October, and they're now poised to strike after their contract expired on March 4.
Justice Thomas' wife inundated Trump’s chief of staff with frenzied post-election texts offering advice on how to overturn the results.
Will Smith told viewers that it’s an act of “love” to respond to an insult with your hands. It most certainly is not.