 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Ladue - $949,000

4 Bedroom Home in Ladue - $949,000

4 Bedroom Home in Ladue - $949,000

Set in an extremely private space, off a single lane drive, this Ladue home off Conway Road was built by Ellerman to be both functional and efficient. As an offset to any flood plain issues the house was built with no basement and a 3rd floor was added instead, ideal for a gym, studio, office or additional living space with natural light. Convenient to all goods and services Ladue has to offer, including the best schools, both public and private. The home provides an open floor plan and fresh finishes. The main suite enjoys a recently remodeled bath, dual vanities, separate shower and a jet tub. Three additional bedrooms are found on the second level. The eat-in kitchen is outfitted in Viking appliances, granite, and glass front cabinetry. A renovated all-season room provides views of dense private landscaping. The Living Room is two-story, and has the feel of a Colorado lodge. Main level office, garage and laundry. Conway Elementary, Ladue Middle, and Ladue Senior High School.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News