Set in an extremely private space, off a single lane drive, this Ladue home off Conway Road was built by Ellerman to be both functional and efficient. As an offset to any flood plain issues the house was built with no basement and a 3rd floor was added instead, ideal for a gym, studio, office or additional living space with natural light. Convenient to all goods and services Ladue has to offer, including the best schools, both public and private. The home provides an open floor plan and fresh finishes. The main suite enjoys a recently remodeled bath, dual vanities, separate shower and a jet tub. Three additional bedrooms are found on the second level. The eat-in kitchen is outfitted in Viking appliances, granite, and glass front cabinetry. A renovated all-season room provides views of dense private landscaping. The Living Room is two-story, and has the feel of a Colorado lodge. Main level office, garage and laundry. Conway Elementary, Ladue Middle, and Ladue Senior High School.
4 Bedroom Home in Ladue - $949,000
