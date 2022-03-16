4 Bedroom Home in Ladue - $989,000

The marriage of stately Ladue sensibility with meticulous 'au courant' modern updates! You will not believe your good fortune to find this thoroughly fresh, light, bright 1 ½ story filled with charm and style. Cool paint colors and designer papers accentuate the carefully selected details as the current owners transformed the vintage quality by polishing the hard wood to maximum shine and remodeling the gourmet-lovers kitchen to perfection. Seizing space in imaginative ways expands the open concept breakfast room and bar, while an assortment of additional living areas are superbly decorated and enhanced for the ultimate in living and entertaining. Great baths, bonus built-in library nook, large second floor hangout/family room/study gives everyone a place to play and recharge while the walkout lower level is ready for exercise and what have you! Beautiful main floor owner's suite, large lot, & expansive garage with room for 4 cars tandem. Move in, make yourself at home and just enjoy!