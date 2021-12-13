 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Ladue - $995,000

Newer construction in Ladue. An Ellerman built home, convenient to all goods and services Ladue has to offer, and most importantly Ladue's fine schools, both public and private. Set in extremely private space, off a single lane drive. The home offers an open floor plan and fresh finishes. The Primary Suite enjoys a recently renovated bath, dual vanities, separate shower and jet tub. Three additional bedrooms on second level. The third floor is the ideal gym, theater, game room or office. Eat-in Kitchen with Viking appliances, granite, and glass front cabinetry. The remodeled all-season room provides tranquil views of dense landscaping. Living room is two-story, with the feeling of a Colorado lodge. Main level office, garage and laundry. Conway Elementary, Ladue Middle, and Ladue Senior High School.

