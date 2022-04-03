4 Bedroom Home in Ladue - $995,000

The excitement is palpable; form an orderly queue. Introducing an impeccably presented, classically styled residence set amid other stately properties in tightly held Ladue. Offering 3840 sqft of living space, this home is perfect for entertaining, relaxing, or balancing work/creative pursuits while basking in any of the sun-soaked, opulently appointed rooms. Gourmets will love the modern, fully featured kitchen. Guests will delight in spacious bedrooms and luxe bathrooms. The boundless interiors feature gleaming hardwood floors, elegant light fittings and meticulous millwork on display throughout (incl. stairways and mantels). A newer 2 car garage is linked by a large mudroom; set atop is a handy office/teenage retreat. Bonuses include a finished basement, a lovely yard with patio, and gardens set to burst into bloom. This prestigious home is nestled in an eagerly sought location near award-winning schools, upscale shopping/dining, tranquil parklands and myriad lifestyle options