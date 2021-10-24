Welcome home to your piece of not only the American Dream but of history itself. Present in the historical register, this 1895 home has been immaculately maintained & updated over the yrs to remain among the very best West County has to offer. Not only that but the kitchen has had every appliance upgraded to Stainless Steel GE & the rest has been rejuvenated with new hardware & paint, & it's immaculate! Carpeting just installed in entire 2nd floor 10/21! With 4 bds, 3 bths, & over 2,000 sq ft this home has everything for everyone. An updated kitchen, an addition & an oversized driveway for the growing family, just over 1/2 acre, bordered on one side by pine trees for the outside enthusiast! Don't miss this one - it's everything you want & more while being in one of the premier school systems in the area AND being near the best food/shopping West Co has to offer. This ageless wonder is ready for its next owner to call it "home" as generations have already. Approved Manchester Inspection
4 Bedroom Home in Manchester - $375,000
