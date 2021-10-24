 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Manchester - $375,000

4 Bedroom Home in Manchester - $375,000

4 Bedroom Home in Manchester - $375,000

Welcome home to your piece of not only the American Dream but of history itself. Present in the historical register, this 1895 home has been immaculately maintained & updated over the yrs to remain among the very best West County has to offer. Not only that but the kitchen has had every appliance upgraded to Stainless Steel GE & the rest has been rejuvenated with new hardware & paint, & it's immaculate! Carpeting just installed in entire 2nd floor 10/21! With 4 bds, 3 bths, & over 2,000 sq ft this home has everything for everyone. An updated kitchen, an addition & an oversized driveway for the growing family, just over 1/2 acre, bordered on one side by pine trees for the outside enthusiast! Don't miss this one - it's everything you want & more while being in one of the premier school systems in the area AND being near the best food/shopping West Co has to offer. This ageless wonder is ready for its next owner to call it "home" as generations have already. Approved Manchester Inspection

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News