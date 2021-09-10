4 Bedroom Home in Manchester - $525,000

1016 Howard George is nestled on a 1 acre private lot, surrounded with trees. As you pull in the long drive, you'll notice the inviting wrap around porch with ceiling fans, the perfect spot to drink your morning coffee with a park-like view. This 4 bed/2.5 bath home is made for entertaining. From the large formal dining room, to the family room with built ins, cozy window seat and wood-burning fireplace. Eat-in Kitchen will delight any chef, 2 ovens, one electric and one gas, large center island with Silestone/quartz top, lots of cupboard and counter space. Sunroom with a wall of windows, gas fireplace and access to your covered porch. Lg master suite w/ 2 walk in closets, DBL vanity, jacuzzi and sep shower. Second floor laundry! 3 more bedrooms and hall bath complete the 2nd floor. Enjoy the outdoors on your patio overlooking lush, private treelined yard. NEWER Roof, Zoned HVAC and HWH. This is your slice of heaven right in Manchester!