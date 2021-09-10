1016 Howard George is nestled on a 1 acre private lot, surrounded with trees. As you pull in the long drive, you'll notice the inviting wrap around porch with ceiling fans, the perfect spot to drink your morning coffee with a park-like view. This 4 bed/2.5 bath home is made for entertaining. From the large formal dining room, to the family room with built ins, cozy window seat and wood-burning fireplace. Eat-in Kitchen will delight any chef, 2 ovens, one electric and one gas, large center island with Silestone/quartz top, lots of cupboard and counter space. Sunroom with a wall of windows, gas fireplace and access to your covered porch. Lg master suite w/ 2 walk in closets, DBL vanity, jacuzzi and sep shower. Second floor laundry! 3 more bedrooms and hall bath complete the 2nd floor. Enjoy the outdoors on your patio overlooking lush, private treelined yard. NEWER Roof, Zoned HVAC and HWH. This is your slice of heaven right in Manchester!
4 Bedroom Home in Manchester - $525,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Only five cases of the mu variant have been detected through sequencing of samples in Missouri, state health officials say.
"I’ve spoken to a number of large downtown employers who have indicated they are going to seriously consider not renewing leases," Coatar said Wednesday.
One person was fatally shot and another person was in critical condition after the early morning incident.
Crushed: Cardinals blow four-run lead in ninth as Vogelbach's walk-off grand slam sends Brewers to 6-5 win
Veteran lefty Lester had a chance to go to 2-0 on the road trip and the Cardinals were two outs from claiming a second series vs. a team ahead of them in the standings.
Has pitcher friendly Busch Stadium become a competitive disadvantage for offense? Cardinals are wondering
Cardinals have 96 homers, a top-10 offense everywhere but St. Louis, prompting questions about 'what's changed at Busch' and what club can change about Busch.
Kory R. Schulein spent years downloading child porn and was a moderator on a dark web site dedicated to child exploitation.
Kyle J. Vandermolen of St. Charles was charged Sept. 1 with one felony count of invasion of privacy.
The billionaire businessman and NFL football team owner has asked the state high court to halt a judge's order for details on his net worth.
Grand Celebration: Wainwright schools Brewers, Molina slams homer as Cardinals romp 15-4 in dynamic duo's 300th start
There was also a first: Arenado hits two of Cardinals' six homers against Milwaukee for his 21st multi-homer game, his first since coming to St. Louis.
Natalia Jacquemin told a responding officer, "I just wanted him to rest in peace," charges said. The boy survived the attack.