4 Bedroom Home in Manchester - $525,000

You will love this gorgeous fully renovated spacious home located on a cul-de-sac in the beautiful city of Ballwin. This exceptional house boasts of new flooring, new light fixtures/can lights, and freshly painted rooms, new baseboards throughout. A vaulted ceiling entry way invites you into an open floor main area featuring your living, dining, and family/great room with a wood fireplace, wet bar. All new cabinets, stainless appliances, granite counter tops, and center island are the highlight of your eat-in gourmet kitchen that leads to a spacious laundry/mud room with custom built shelving. Upper-level features master suit w/ walk in closet; master bath w/ custom countertops and shower base, double sink. Three additional bedrooms, fully remodeled hallway bath and linens closet complete the upper level. Recreational area and plenty of storage in lower level. Three season sunroom and freshly stained deck are your outdoor entertaining areas. This home has it all!