If you are looking for a BRAND NEW home that is move in ready and is in a prime location, this is it! The spacious entry leads to the formal living room/den with its glass French doors. 9ft ceilings and luxury plank flooring span the entire main floor. The huge family room is enhanced by a gas fireplace and opens to the family sized kitchen and breakfast rm. The well- equipped kitchen features 42 inch cabinetry, quartz countertops, tile backsplash, electric cooktop, double ovens, microwave, refrigerator, pantry and a 5 ft breakfast bar. Steps away is the convenient laundry room. The dramatic split staircase leads to the 2nd floor bedrooms. Double doors open into the large master suite featuring a luxury bath with a double bowl vanity, separate tub and shower and a 19 ft walk-in closet. Three additional bedrooms with ceiling fans & a full bath with two sinks complete this floor. ADDITIONAL FEATURES: Central Vac, premium elevation, Zoned heating/cooling, rough in bath in lower level.