4 Bedroom Home in Manchester - $675,000

BRAND NEW and never lived in!This quality home is move-in ready! With 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms this home has plenty of space for any size family. The first floor features a formal dining room, study, family room, half bath and a custom kitchen that would make any chef envious. Custom white cabinets with large striking center island, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs you'll find the 4 bedrooms with a huge primary suite with a closet that seems endless! 3 more bedrooms with plentiful closets and another bathroom round it all off. This home is full of updates:finished garage, custom blinds throughout the entire home, 2 panel doors, upgraded lighting, and so much more there's too much to list! Located in the heard of everything in Manchester, this one will go FAST!