4 Bedroom Home in Manchester - $678,000

Ever dreamed of owning a new construction home? check out this BRAND NEW 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in the heart of Manchester! In addition to all the upgrades this home offers, enjoy over 3,000 sq ft of living space, formal living room, dining room, open layout family room leading to a kitchen only chefs dream of with center island, stainless steel appliances and quartz counters! 3 spacious bedrooms are upstairs along with and a gigantic master suite with a spa like bathroom complete with separate shower and tub and double sink vanity! A 3-car garage, new landscaping, and a freshly sodded yard round off this house. Houses in this community fly off the market, so hurry this one won’t last long!

