4 Bedroom Home in Manchester - $680,000

NOTTINGHAM OAK SERIES READY NOW!! Exclusive SOLD OUT Neighborhood. Home is North facing. 2 Quick Move Homes same model will be ready in 2023 at $772k & $829K in the neighboring new builds! Several upgrades throughout! LVP flooring throughout first floor, HUGE center island, doors, railings, rough in bath in basement, 9' pour, upgraded shaker cabinets, trim, handles, windows, elevation, doors, door handles, can lights, brushed nickel lighting package, extra window, soffit, counter tops, stainless appliances, laundry, bath/tub in master, vanity in master, guest bath double bowl & adult height and upgraded vanity doors, flooring in bathrooms, lights in ceiling wiring and fixtures, banister, sump pit, dual HVAC, carpet & pad. New builds are going up left and right and prices are jumping quickly. Now is the PERFECT time to get in and watch your equity quickly grow around you without lifting a finger! Award winning Parkway schools! NO NEED TO WAIT TO BUILD, MOVE NOW! 10 YR HOME WARRANTY