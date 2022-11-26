This brand new, distinctive 1.5 story home with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths is planned for gracious living and is loaded with upgrades. Situated on a premium lot with a large, level backyard. Priced below new homes. Past the covered front porch, enter into this spectacular open floor plan. The 2-story great room features a gas fireplace and a floor to ceiling wall of windows that overlook the treed common ground. The well-planned kitchen has white cabinetry, granite counters, 6 burner Thermador gas cooktop, double ovens, refrigerator, walk-in pantry, breakfast bar and a 7 foot island. The main floor master suite has a tray ceiling, luxury bath and a 10 ft walk-in closet. Upstairs there are three large bedrooms with adjoining bathrooms. The walk-out lower level is ready to finish with a full rough-in and additional windows. UPGRADES: Premium elevation, millwork, flooring, 9 ft ceilings on main floor and lower level, dual zone HVAC.
4 Bedroom Home in Manchester - $825,000
