4 Bedroom Home in Manchester - $835,000

Gorgeous to be built home in the desirable Parkway School District. The exterior of the home will boast Stone/Masonry as well as rear/side entry 3 car garage. The main floor features plenty of amenities including a main floor office with built-in shelving and a large family room with a gas fireplace and floor to ceiling windows. The kitchen will contain custom cabinetry, oversized island, stainless steel applainces, a large eat-in area/Dining room with access to the patio. Rounding out the first floor is the mainfloor master which features a huge walk-in closet, overzied master bath with double sink, vanity, separate tub and tiled shower. The walk-in closet will also contain access to the conveintly located main floor laundry. Upstairs will sit a Jack-and-Jill bedroom suite, Jr suite, Plus a bonus loft area. THIS IS A TO BE BUILT HOME, ADDITIONAL FEATURES MAY VARY; VANDERBILT HOMES ALSO OFFERS ADDITIONAL FLOOR PLANS OR THE OPTION TO MODIFY/DESIGN YOUR OWN HOME PLAN!