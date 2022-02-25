4 Bedroom Home in Manchester - $835,000

This custom home features a modern farmhouse style and open concept living space. Located in the highly desired Parkway school district, this gorgeous custom home features an oversized 3 car side entry garage, main floor laundry & mud room, spacious eat-in kitchen overlooking a large family room, a main floor master suite complete with a walk-in closet and luxurious bathroom. Upstairs you'll find a Jack & Jill bedroom suite plus an additional junior suite and a bonus loft area. This is a to-be-built home, additional features can include a gas fireplace, crown molding, custom built-ins, and SO much more! VANDERBILT HOMES ALSO OFFERS ADDITIONAL FLOOR PLANS OR THE OPTION TO MODIFY/DESIGN YOUR OWN HOME PLAN!