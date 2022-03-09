Inspired by turn of the century design and craftsmanship is an estate that reflects the timeless architecture of Barnett, Haynes and Barnett. Situated on 9.85acres this one of a kind 6966sf structure made from hand cut MO limestone and a beautiful tile roof boasts a presence that is unparalleled. The wraparound porch has been updated for your enjoyment and the owner has also updated all of the windows and installed 400amp service. The dramatic grand staircase leads you to the second level where you will have a great view of your property. You also have the third level and basement for additional usage. This estate backs to a creek and has a nice lake site for the discerning buyer. The interior is ready for your imagination and design. This property is currently zoned residential but could go a number of directions. Think Park, Country Club, Winery, Wedding Venue, Banquet Facility, or develop as a high end subdivision/villa/multi unit etc. Duplicate listing of 21016618.
4 Bedroom Home in Maryland Heights - $1,500,000
