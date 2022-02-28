4 Bedroom Home in Maryland Heights - $185,000

Welcome home to 2486 Bonniebrook dr located in the sought after Pattonville school district. This home offers 1,728 Sq ft to make all your own. Enjoy your new living room featuring a large bay window connected to a spacious kitchen perfect for adding an island. Attached to the kitchen features a separate eat in dining room with vaulted ceiling, this home has space galore! Oak wood staircase leads upstairs to another large room with walk in closet featuring builtin shelving. Over sized garage with a workshop in the back is sure to please! This home is being sold As-Is. Maryland Heights Occupancy inspection and permit required, seller to do no inspections or repairs.