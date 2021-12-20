BACK ON MARKET - NO FAULT TO SELLER! This 4 bed, 2 bath in sought-after Maryland Heights has been completely updated & is ready for a new owner! Step through the front door into your dream home & notice all of the natural lighting. The modern kitchen boasts custom cabinetry that will "WOW" you with popular gold hardware as well as stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash & dining area with an atrium door. Additional features include hardwood flooring, updated lighting & fresh paint. There are 3 bedrooms on the main floor & a 4th bedroom in the finished lower level which also includes a large family room, office & 2nd full bathroom for your convenience. The bathrooms have been totally remodeled with stylish vanities, gorgeous ceramic tile & modern lighting. Be sure to check out the back patio & level yard with fencing, perfect for entertaining family & friends Let's not forget about the attached 1-car garage! Close to shopping, dining & schools! Don't miss out!
4 Bedroom Home in Maryland Heights - $235,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
‘If you decide to return with your packages, it will be viewed as you refusing your route, which will ultimately end with you not having a job.’
"I love St. Louis," Taguchi said. "From the fans to the people who worked at the ballpark, it truly was 'Baseball Heaven.'"
Some worry that construction methods for such facilities were no longer appropriate for a climate expected to see more frequent tornadoes.
Move comes months after a court order that would have required the installation of expensive pollution equipment.
Sam Light Loans is closing at the end of the year.
The man, identified by police as John Rebsamen, shot himself about 7 p.m. Tuesday at 1306 Arbor Bluff Circle, in unincorporated St. Louis County.
As Wednesday marks the start of college football's early signing period, Mizzou could produce another top-20 class, perhaps the best in team history.
Neidorff, one of the most influential CEOs in the St. Louis area, has been a vocal critic of the region’s response to crime, among other issues.
Students in Kirkwood among others can drop their masks as long as COVID-19 infections stay below a certain threshold.
In St. Louis, the Jones administration questions methods of narrowing police chief candidates. While the county chief search is yet to begin.