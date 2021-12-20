4 Bedroom Home in Maryland Heights - $235,000

BACK ON MARKET - NO FAULT TO SELLER! This 4 bed, 2 bath in sought-after Maryland Heights has been completely updated & is ready for a new owner! Step through the front door into your dream home & notice all of the natural lighting. The modern kitchen boasts custom cabinetry that will "WOW" you with popular gold hardware as well as stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash & dining area with an atrium door. Additional features include hardwood flooring, updated lighting & fresh paint. There are 3 bedrooms on the main floor & a 4th bedroom in the finished lower level which also includes a large family room, office & 2nd full bathroom for your convenience. The bathrooms have been totally remodeled with stylish vanities, gorgeous ceramic tile & modern lighting. Be sure to check out the back patio & level yard with fencing, perfect for entertaining family & friends Let's not forget about the attached 1-car garage! Close to shopping, dining & schools! Don't miss out!