*BACK ON MARKET DUE TO BUYER FINANCING* Check out this beautiful home in Remington Place subdivision. Featuring 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, this home offers plenty of space. Custom shelving surrounding the fireplace, walk-in pantry, covered deck with staircase leading to lower patio, main floor laundry, and luxurious master suite. The basement of this home has a massive living room, a fourth bedroom, and a third full bathroom. There is also more than ample storage space, and the basement walks out to a covered patio. The location of this house is almost as impressive as the house itself with quick access to multiple Interstates, close proximity to bike trails, dining, entertainment, and retail. Call today to schedule your personal tour of this home!