*BACK ON MARKET DUE TO BUYER FINANCING* Check out this beautiful home in Remington Place subdivision. Featuring 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, this home offers plenty of space. Custom shelving surrounding the fireplace, walk-in pantry, covered deck with staircase leading to lower patio, main floor laundry, and luxurious master suite. The basement of this home has a massive living room, a fourth bedroom, and a third full bathroom. There is also more than ample storage space, and the basement walks out to a covered patio. The location of this house is almost as impressive as the house itself with quick access to multiple Interstates, close proximity to bike trails, dining, entertainment, and retail. Call today to schedule your personal tour of this home!
4 Bedroom Home in Maryville - $415,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
There will be July Fourth fireworks framed by the Gateway Arch, and the 140th America’s Birthday Parade will roll down Market Street in the morning.
In addition to everything else it reveals, the newly released audio recording of former President Donald showing off sensitive documents to a …
The former acting mayor of Holland, Missouri, said she made money by selling vaping devices.
The fire, first reported about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, kept crews battling for hours to extinguish the blaze and keep it from spreading to nearb…
It's been a big week for Orioles prospect Jackson Holliday, last season's top draft pick and son of former Cardinal Matt Holliday.