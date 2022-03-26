Why wait to build? This 2020 home is well-located with upgrades you want: 9-ft ceilings, walkout lower level, Quartz counters, huge deck, vinyl fence, upgraded irrigation, ceiling fans & electric car charger. BACKS TO 4+ ACRES COMMON GROUND! Vinyl exterior with charming COVERED PORCH & attached garage. Soaring 2-story entry foyer opens to hall & formal dining room. OPEN PLAN living/kitchen/breakfast spaces with WONDERFUL NATURAL LIGHT. Water-resistant luxury vinyl WOOD PLANK floors throughout. Rich ebony-stained 42" cabinets with NEW QUARTZ counters, center ISLAND BAR, pendant/recessed lights, STAINLESS appliances (smooth-top stove) & storage pantry. Sliding door to NEW DECK (lighted stairs) overlooking FENCED YARD & common ground beyond. Upstairs master suite features dual sink & large step-in shower. Walkout lower level with rough-in bath for easy future finish, sliding door to patio, plus TONS OF STORAGE. Close to 10-mile scenic Grants Trail. Near shopping & highways 55/267/50/255.
4 Bedroom Home in Mehlville - $384,900
