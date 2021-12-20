4 Bedroom Home in Oakville - $329,000

Welcome to this charming ranch situated on a cul-de-sac in the heart of Oakville! Inside you will find a spacious open floor plan with tons of natural lighting throughout. New vinyl plank waterproof flooring throughout most of the main level, new white cabinets, new counter tops (ordered, awaiting arrival due week of Christmas), fresh paint, brick wood burning fireplace and much more. Main floor master features an en-suite and generous size closet with views of the deck and overlooking the yard. The lower level features a custom brick bar, wood burning fireplace, 4th bedroom and large jetted tub. When you step out back you will find a newer composite deck, additional garage and vinyl fencing with double gates and custom brick columns. Roof was just replaced Dec 2021. Home is just awaiting a few minor personal finishing touches. Seller prefers AS-IS sale, seller to do no major repairs or renovations. Inspections are for informational purposes only. Professional photos friday.