Welcome to this charming ranch situated on a cul-de-sac in the heart of Oakville! Inside you will find a spacious open floor plan with tons of natural lighting throughout. New vinyl plank waterproof flooring throughout most of the main level, new white cabinets, new counter tops (ordered, awaiting arrival due week of Christmas), fresh paint, brick wood burning fireplace and much more. Main floor master features an en-suite and generous size closet with views of the deck and overlooking the yard. The lower level features a custom brick bar, wood burning fireplace, 4th bedroom and large jetted tub. When you step out back you will find a newer composite deck, additional garage and vinyl fencing with double gates and custom brick columns. Roof was just replaced Dec 2021. Home is just awaiting a few minor personal finishing touches. Seller prefers AS-IS sale, seller to do no major repairs or renovations. Inspections are for informational purposes only. Professional photos friday.
4 Bedroom Home in Oakville - $329,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
‘If you decide to return with your packages, it will be viewed as you refusing your route, which will ultimately end with you not having a job.’
"I love St. Louis," Taguchi said. "From the fans to the people who worked at the ballpark, it truly was 'Baseball Heaven.'"
Some worry that construction methods for such facilities were no longer appropriate for a climate expected to see more frequent tornadoes.
Move comes months after a court order that would have required the installation of expensive pollution equipment.
Sam Light Loans is closing at the end of the year.
The man, identified by police as John Rebsamen, shot himself about 7 p.m. Tuesday at 1306 Arbor Bluff Circle, in unincorporated St. Louis County.
As Wednesday marks the start of college football's early signing period, Mizzou could produce another top-20 class, perhaps the best in team history.
Neidorff, one of the most influential CEOs in the St. Louis area, has been a vocal critic of the region’s response to crime, among other issues.
Students in Kirkwood among others can drop their masks as long as COVID-19 infections stay below a certain threshold.
In St. Louis, the Jones administration questions methods of narrowing police chief candidates. While the county chief search is yet to begin.