4 Bedroom Home in Oakville - $649,900

Built in 2021, An amazing 1.5 story on a cul-de-sac filled with updates and luxury. Entry foyer leads into an open floor plan to a formal dining room and Great room with 9 ft ceilings. The dining area blends into the bright kitchen with a center island perfect for breakfast. Gourmet cooks will feel at home in this new kitchen with a beautiful spacious granite counters, walk in pantry, gas range with double oven/microwave. Kitchen opens to huge bright hearth room with fireplace with natural light over looking backyard. The first floor master suite is complete with a large spa like bath incl. double sinks, soaking tub, and shower attached to spacious closet. Main floor laundry/mudroom. Upstairs you will find an open Bonus room and three more generous bedrooms. Bedroom 2 has private bath and a Jack n Jill for bedrooms 3 & 4 complete this floor-perfect for your family. Huge 4 ft extension 3 car garage is a great plus. A must see property!