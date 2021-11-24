4 Bedroom Home in Oakville - $684,000

A MILLION DOLLAR VIEW- feel like you are on vacation everyday as you look out of 9 of the 12 rooms and see the magnificent bluffs with the Mississippi River in the background, a stunning show of nature. Ample living space and great entertaining areas. Main level features a 2 story great room with built in bookshelves and full wall of windows. First floor large master en suite. The custom kitchen features, stainless steel appliances, eat in area, and hearth room. Scenic deck off the kitchen area, you won't want to leave. Entry from 3 car garage with laundry room. Natural light pours in the large windows and accents the all hardwood floors. Upstairs there are 3 large bedrooms and a bonus office or family room. The lower level has 2 recreational areas and an oversized bar for gathering with friends. 4 sets of double doors lead to the oversized patio with fire pit - and the UNFORGETTABLE view.Super neighborhood,close to Cliff Cave Park for outdoor adventures,close to amenities-Stop by