A MILLION DOLLAR VIEW- feel like you are on vacation everyday as you look out of 9 of the 12 rooms and see the magnificent bluffs with the Mississippi River in the background, a stunning show of nature. Ample living space and great entertaining areas. Main level features a 2 story great room with built in bookshelves and full wall of windows. First floor large master en suite. The custom kitchen features, stainless steel appliances, eat in area, and hearth room. Scenic deck off the kitchen area, you won't want to leave. Entry from 3 car garage with laundry room. Natural light pours in the large windows and accents the all hardwood floors. Upstairs there are 3 large bedrooms and a bonus office or family room. The lower level has 2 recreational areas and an oversized bar for gathering with friends. 4 sets of double doors lead to the oversized patio with fire pit - and the UNFORGETTABLE view.Super neighborhood,close to Cliff Cave Park for outdoor adventures,close to amenities-Stop by
4 Bedroom Home in Oakville - $684,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The fatalities were the first among MoDOT workers in the St. Louis district since 2016.
The judge said all COVID-19 health rules should be immediately voided.
St. Louis was the old guy wearing a cheap suit and a comb-over, sitting in the courtroom, listening while our lawyers argue that our lovely young wife should not have been allowed to leave us.
Revamped drive-thru, updated technology and a new logo are on the menu.
Season tickets and special packages are available. And Mozeliak, DeWitt are optimistic about improving the roster.
Versatile Donovan, starring in Arizona Fall League, probably is closest to reaching majors.
The state also reported cases after vaccination or prior infection — cases remarkably rare, most common among those with underlying health conditions.
Here are the highlights from our Monday chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Jeff Gordon's weekly chat focuses on Cardinals pitching and a lesson that Mizzou fans could learn from "Seinfeld."
None of the current embarrassing storylines tarnishing The Shield can do more damage to the league's bottom line than this relocation lawsuit.