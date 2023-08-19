Welcome to this beautiful 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom ranch located the highly desirable Savannah Hills subdivision. As you walk through the front door you’ll be greeted by the warmth of the vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors that run throughout the main living areas, and gas fireplace. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, and peninsula style counter offering counter seating. The primary bedroom is complete with walk-in closet and en suite bathroom with dual sinks, oversized separate shower, and soaking tub. The finished basement offers even more living space to include a family room, fourth bedroom, full bathroom and ample unfinished space for storage. Park, pool, playground, pavilions, & walking trail in the neighborhood. Conveniently located near shopping, dining, interstate access, and Scott Air Force Base. Don’t miss your chance to make this house your forever home!