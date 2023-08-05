Why wait for that two-story home to be built when you can purchase one 3 years young, with 4 bedroom and 4 bath designed with a neutral pallet throughout. With 4 spacious bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, this home is designed with family in mind. The 240 square ft finished basement has a full bath, walkout patio and an egress window, and two large rooms for storage. All bedrooms for this home are situated upstairs and can accommodate queen size beds. This home sits near the O'Fallon Family Sports Park with scenic walking path, and an easy walk to a sportsman dream baseball fields and soccer fields. With tall 9 ft ceilings on the main floor, upgraded cabinets, granite countertops and stainless appliances. As a bonus the seller has decided to leave the 3 year old washer and dryer too.
4 Bedroom Home in O'Fallon - $395,000
