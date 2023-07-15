Introducing 772 Bassett, an exquisite property in O'Fallon, IL. This meticulously maintained home blends modern comfort, stylish design, and a prime location. Step inside to find abundant natural light, a spacious open floor plan, and captivating comfort. The main level features a welcoming living room, a stylish dining area, and a chef's dream kitchen. Upstairs, the master suite offers a walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom, while three additional bedrooms provide versatility. The 3/4 finished basement offers endless possibilities. Outside, a tranquil backyard with a patio and fenced yard awaits. Located near parks, schools, and amenities, this home is a commuter's dream. Don't miss the chance to make this exceptional O'Fallon residence your own. Schedule a showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in O'fallon - $415,000
