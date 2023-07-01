Beautiful 5 yr. new ranch with over 300 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, and mostly finished basement ready for fast move in! This lovely home with its open floorplan, 9 ft.+ ceilings throughout, hardwood floors in entry, family, dining area, kitchen, laundry, and halls gives you everything you've been searching for. Family room is vaulted and has a gas fireplace. Kitchen has the upgraded shaker style cabinets, gas stove, pantry, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Split bedroom concept with owners' suite having deep tray ceiling, wonderfully designed bath w/double vanity, corner soaking tub, 5 ft. shower with glass doors, and large walk in closet. Main floor laundry with washer and dryer staying. Almost completely finished lower level with 2 egress windows! Bedroom, office, exercise room, and family/recreation room. Finished 3 car garage will accommodate large vehicles. Home located on street that is a cul de sac. Terrific neighborhood! O'Fallon schools.