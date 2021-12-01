4 Bedroom Home in Olivette - $1,150,000

Best location in Upper Price! Classic architecture, private pool, lovely brick terrace. Striking floor-to-ceiling bay windows, sliding doors and skylights bring the outside in & make this home bright & welcoming. A sophisticated kitchen by Markway & Baygents Kitchen/Bath featuring Wood-Mode custom cabinetry, granite counters, plus a stunning master bathroom. Gorgeous paint treatments by Koch Bros and 10 ft ceilings add to the ambiance. Opening the wall between the kitchen and large family room makes this updated living area appealing for today's lifestyle. Main floor master & main floor laundry with additional hook ups for laundry in the lower level. 2nd bedroom could also be sitting rm/office as part of the master suite. Close to I170, Clayton, Ladue & every convenience including airport. Exclude 1/2 bath pedestal sink and mirror above Contracts to be submitted by 5 pm Thursday, Dec 2 Open Tuesday, Nov 30th 10:30-1