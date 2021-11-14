4 Bedroom Home in Pasadena Hills - $259,900

This beautiful home shows pride in ownership inside and out! Nestled in a lovely cul-de-sac this home was built on a double lot, beautifully landscaped with many low maintenance perennials. This stately full brick 2 story is clean and spacious with room for everyone! The basement has recently been painted and vinyl flooring installed, the enclosed screen porch with stamped concrete flooring is a wonderful addition to enjoy on beautiful fall days and evenings. Hardwood floors throughout. The natural light in this home is welcoming, 40 yr roof was replaced in 2008, Champion windows have been installed through out. Flower beds are full of perennials and easy to care for, there is a sprinkler system and landscaping lights. This is a home and neighborhood to be thoroughly enjoyed community lake, fountain and island gardens add to the beautiful charm of this neighborhood.