This beautiful home shows pride in ownership inside and out! Nestled in a lovely cul-de-sac this home was built on a double lot, beautifully landscaped with many low maintenance perennials. This stately full brick 2 story is clean and spacious with room for everyone! The basement has recently been painted and vinyl flooring installed, the enclosed screen porch with stamped concrete flooring is a wonderful addition to enjoy on beautiful fall days and evenings. Hardwood floors throughout. The natural light in this home is welcoming, 40 yr roof was replaced in 2008, Champion windows have been installed through out. Flower beds are full of perennials and easy to care for, there is a sprinkler system and landscaping lights. This is a home and neighborhood to be thoroughly enjoyed community lake, fountain and island gardens add to the beautiful charm of this neighborhood.
4 Bedroom Home in Pasadena Hills - $269,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hang 10: Cardinals steal their way to 10th consecutive win, pull off a trick in ninth inning to edge Brewers, 2-1
Cardinals have a 10-game winning streak for the first time since 2001 and the 13th time in the past 130 years of club history.
Sosa struck on the right hand by a pitch in the sixth inning and rushed off the field. Team can match franchise's consecutive wins record in nightcap.
The houses at Kingshighway and Highway 40 have been vacant for years. Drury Hotels finally sold them to a developer.
Developer Lux Living proposes 144-unit apartment building on prominent site.
Police Chief Randy Halstead said his department was "fully cooperating." The St. Louis County prosecutor also is probing the incident.
The boy was deer hunting when he spotted someone trying to steal a tractor and wood splitter, a family lawyer said.
An online petition urges more mental health resources for students. There is no indication the deaths are related, campus officials said.
Streaking into history: Power-packed Cardinals dominate in doubleheader sweep of Cubs, match club record 14 consecutive wins
Cardinals hit five home runs in Game 2 to win 12-4 and eight total homers as they match the record of the 1935 team.
Crank it up to 11: Cardinals win 11th consecutive, assure 14th straight winning season but Arenado leaves 10-2 rout after tarp tumble
Arenado's sore back gives Cardinals pause as they thump Brewers to win fourth consecutive series against a contending team. Mikolas throws seven strong innings.
Parkway Superintendent Keith Marty on Thursday warned of severe consequences for the graffiti.
Kimmel, whose wife is from St. Louis, called Imo's 'very, very bad pizza,' to which Biles responded, 'Provel is the best! … We can fight right now.'