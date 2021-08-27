Looking for classic newer construction in the Ladue area? This fabulous 5,800+ sq. ft. home on a .67 acre lot may be your dream home! The artful combination of the original structure with newer construction has created the perfect home for "upsizing." A grand entry leads to the living room with cathedral ceiling & a spacious great room with fireplace & dining area overlooking the rear yard. The open floor plan has lovely hardwood floors, a neutral decor, crown moldings, & 9' ceilings in most of the 1st floor. Enjoy the amazing kitchen with butler's pantry & large center island, custom cabinetry, stainless appliances, & quartz countertops. The second floor contains a huge master bedroom, 2 walk in closets & ensuite bath with large shower & clawfoot tub. There are 3 add'l bedrooms (could also be a total of 5 bedrooms) & 2nd floor laundry. The lower level is partially finished with a full bath and walk out. Home has never been occupied. Sound system, 2 car garage, and patio.
4 Bedroom Home in Richmond Heights - $1,348,000
